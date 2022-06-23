Today is Thursday June 23, 2022
Man gets life sentence for child sex assault

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 11:41 am
Man gets life sentence for child sex assaultTYLER — 52-year-old Reginald M. Wickware of Tyler has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to a news release, Smith County prosecutors presented evidence that Wickware sexually abused an 11 year-old girl in October 2019. During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury also heard evidence that Wickware had 21 previous criminal convictions since the late 1980s, for nine felonies and 12 misdemeanors. Deliberations in the punishment phase took just 15 minutes.



