Six dead in West Virginia helicopter crash: Report

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 7:41 am

wsfurlan/Getty Images

(LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va.) -- Six people reportedly died in a helicopter crash in West Virginia on Wednesday.

The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed by Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which also said six people were on board. Emergency service personnel responded to the scene.

The six people were killed, Logan County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Sonya Porter told ABC News affiliate WCHS.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but there was a severe thunderstorm watch for Logan County at the time of the incident, according to the county's office of emergency management.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back