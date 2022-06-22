American Airlines eases PreCheck regulations at D-FW

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2022 at 5:09 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines says passengers with PreCheck can now pass through security checkpoints at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with a face scan and phone app. They won’t need to show their driver’s license or passport. The airline said Wednesday that it plans to expand the service later this year to other airports including Miami and Phoenix. Privacy experts worry about the amount of personal information that people give up to gain convenience benefits, and how that information is used and stored.

