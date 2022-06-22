Today is Wednesday June 22, 2022
Brittney Griner chosen as honorary WNBA All-Star starter

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2022 at 3:52 pm
NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Brittney Griner will have a place at the WNBA All-Star Game. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the Mercury center and native Texan will be an honorary starter. Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson were selected as co-captains, having received the most votes from fans. They will be joined this year by Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who both have announced they will retire at the end of the season. It’s Bird’s 13th All-Star appearance, which is a WNBA record. Stewart and Fowles will be paired up, as will Wilson and Bird to choose their teams. Other starters include Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles’s Nneka Ogwumike, Chicago’s Candace Parker, New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.



