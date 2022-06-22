‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ wraps up on Disney+ today

Lucasfilm

(SPOILERS) On Wednesday, the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi drops on Disney+. The final episode pits both Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi hero against Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader and finally shows fans more of what Luke Skywalker has been up to since the series began.

Unfortunately for young Luke, played by Grant Feely, Moses Ingram's Inquisitor Reva survived her run-in with Darth Vader in the penultimate episode, and she tracks the boy to the home of his adopted Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, played again by prequel stars Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse.

For Ingram, her new character has already inspired fans to immortalize her as Star Wars fans are wont to do: cosplaying as her Jedi hunter. "It's wild," she admits to ABC Audio. "I've already started seeing pictures of people who are building out their suits."

She adds of the show's success on streaming, "It's crazy because when we were making it, it just was like this just little bubble of us, and everything was a secret and no one knew anything. And so the idea that it's about to belong to the people, you know, who it was made for is like, 'Wow.'"

For Christensen, playing Darth Vader again for the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith has been "incredible."

"I loved it," he enthused to ABC Audio.

"You know, just the nature of coming back and getting to do more with this character has been really exciting for me. But we're seeing a new side of Vader, a very brutal side of Vader. And you know, that's just good fun as an actor."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

