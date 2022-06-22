Today is Wednesday June 22, 2022
Pilots picket as airline unions leverage summer travel woes

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2022 at 4:35 am
DALLAS (AP) – There’s a shortage of pilots at many airlines, and pilot unions are demanding higher pay in contract negotiations. On Tuesday, hundreds of uniformed Southwest Airlines pilots picketed at the Dallas airport to protest the lack of progress on a new contract. The picketing is taking place as airline unions seek sizable wage increases. Pilots in particular could have strong leverage for higher pay because of a shortage that has led to flight cancellations.



