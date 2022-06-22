Today is Wednesday June 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2022 at 4:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill. That potentially tees up congressional passage this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress’s response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., predicted Senate approval later this week, and passage by the Democratic-led House could follow quickly. It would make background checks tougher for the youngest gun buyers and bolster spending for school safety and mental health programs, and bar gun ownership by romantic partners convicted of domestic abuse.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design