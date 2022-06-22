Memo: MLB to require all teams to ‘muddy’ ball using exact same technique

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2022 at 6:32 pm

By Jesse Rogers

Major League Baseball is now requiring teams to “muddy” baseballs before games using the exact same technique, according to a league memo sent to all 30 teams on Tuesday and obtained by ESPN.

Muddying is the process of removing gloss from new baseballs to give pitchers a better grip. It’s been used in the game for decades and is as important as ever considering the league’s crackdown on the use of foreign substances over the past 12 months.

In past years, muddying involved clubhouse attendants preparing baseballs by rubbing Delaware River mud — which comes in a can — days before each game. Moving forward, they’ll be required to continue to muddy balls on game day only and all with the same technique.

After reviewing videos of clubhouse attendants from around the league, officials found a wide variety of muddying techniques.

The proper technique involves “painting” the full surface of the ball with mud using two fingertips. Then comes a very precise rubbing motion with the ball in between both hands to get mud into the pores of the leather. Muddying each ball is a 30- to 40-second process.

The league memo is another attempt to reach as much uniformity as possible for the dozens of balls used throughout major league parks every night.

The move comes after the league garnered feedback from players over the past two months and is not in response to the latest on-field incident after Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen hit Seattle Mariners outfielder Justin Upton in the head with a pitch Friday. Lorenzen indicated that the ball slipped out of his hands. The decision to use a uniform muddying technique has been in the works for weeks.

In addition to the specific technique required to muddy baseballs, the memo informs teams of standardized handling and storage of the balls:

