3 hospitalized after plane lands and catches fire in Miami

(MIAMI) -- Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after a Red Air plane landed at Miami International Airport and caught on fire.

There were 126 people on the flight that landed from Santo Domingo at 5:30 p.m., the Miami Dade Aviation Department told ABC News.

The fire is extinguished and the passengers will be bussed to the terminal, Greg Chin, communications director, said.

The three people were transported to area hospitals due to the incident, according to Chin.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

