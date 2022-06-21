Today is Tuesday June 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2022 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. Results of a nine-county recount announced Tuesday showed the nine-term congressman winning by 289 votes. It’s the second time that Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who once interned for Cuellar, has lost a challenge to her former boss. Cuellar is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress and has also bucked the party for years over his support of gun rights and a tougher stance on immigration. But he’s kept the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design