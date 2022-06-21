Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN (AP) – A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. Results of a nine-county recount announced Tuesday showed the nine-term congressman winning by 289 votes. It’s the second time that Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who once interned for Cuellar, has lost a challenge to her former boss. Cuellar is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress and has also bucked the party for years over his support of gun rights and a tougher stance on immigration. But he’s kept the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

