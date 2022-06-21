Judge keeps execution for inmate who sought pastor’s touch

HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas judge has denied a request by a district attorney to withdraw the execution date of a death row inmate whose case has raised legal questions about the role of spiritual advisers in the death chamber. John Henry Ramirez is set for execution Oct. 5. But Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez asked for the execution date to be withdrawn. Gonzalez says he’s against the death penalty and that his office mistakenly requested the execution date. During a court hearing Tuesday, state District Judge Bobby Galvan in Corpus Christi denied the request, saying he doesn’t have the power to withdraw the order. Ramirez’s attorney, Seth Kretzer, says he and Gonzalez plan to appeal.

