Florence Pugh to star in Zoe Kazan’s adaptation of ‘East of Eden’ for Netflix

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2022 at 4:05 pm

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Florence Pugh will star in and co-produce the new limited series Netflix is developing based on the classic novel East of Eden, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Zoe Kazan will executive produce and write for the series. This project is personal to her, as she is the granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who previously adapted the novel into a 1955 film that launched the career of James Dean.

“I fell in love with East of Eden when I first read it, in my teens,” Kazan told Deadline. “Since then, adapting Steinbeck’s novel – the great, sprawling, three-generational entirety of it – has been my dream.”

Kazan also expressed deep gratitude for Pugh’s casting, and for the opportunity to tell antiheroine Cathy Ames’ story.

“Florence Pugh is our dream Cathy; I can’t imagine a more thrilling actor to bring this character to life,” she said. “Writing this limited series over the last two years has been the creative highpoint of my life.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back