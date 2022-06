Burn ban issued for Upshur County

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2022 at 3:44 pm

GILMER — Gilmer Fire-Rescue reports Upshur County residents are now under a burn ban. According to our news partner KETK, officials say the issuing of the burn ban is due to a lack of rain along with extreme heat. They say the public will be notified when the burn ban is lifted.

Go Back