One dead in officer-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2022 at 10:42 am

SMITH COUNTY — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a home near Lindale. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says it involved a pre-dawn Tuesday break-in, with the burglar reportedly assaulting his girlfriend and trying to take her phone away. Three small children were on the scene during the incident. Smith says officers responded and tried to talk to the boyfriend but shots were fired. The boyfriend was wounded and later died at a hospital. Per standard protocol, the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. An autopsy was ordered.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that the man, who has yet to be identified, entered the house with a pistol in his hand and was reported to have taken pills prior to arriving at the house. “Apparently he was having some sort of mental breakdown,” Smith said. “[It was] induced by the medication he was overtaking.” Officers were dispatched to the house after receiving a call from the woman’s mother. When first responders arrived on the scene according to Smith, they were greeted by the woman carrying her 6-week-old daughter and she told them that the man was still in the house with her 2-year-old. The man was then reported to have exited the home carrying a pistol, and according to Smith, police negotiated with him for about 10 minutes before “our officers did what they needed to do, and unfortunately what they had to do.”

