Today is Tuesday June 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New ‘Stranger Things’ trailer teases Vecna showdown

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2022 at 10:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

We’ve got a new chills-inducing trailer for the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4: Vol. 2.

In the clip released Tuesday, soundtracked by a remix of the Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill,” Netflix teases more of the epic showdown between the teens of Hawkins and the Upside Down villain Vecna.

The stakes are higher than ever as we see glimpses of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven getting her powers back and hear Vecna’s menacing voiceover say, “It is over. Now I just want you to watch…Your friends have lost.”

Vol. 2 of the show’s fourth season debuts on Netflix July 1.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design