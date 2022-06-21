Longview Elementary school student raises $1,800 for rescue mission

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2022 at 9:09 am

LONGVIEW – A Longview elementary school student donated more than $1,800 to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission on Monday, according to our news partner KETK. Evie White is a student at Parkway Elementary, and she sold lemonade and lemon tea to fundraise for the organization that provides food and shelter to women, families and the homeless. Evie set up her stand at the Longview Walmart for two days. Parkway Elementary usually raises money for the mission during the school year, and the child was worried that no one would be fundraising during the summer. Her mom encouraged her to take action to help others. Evie later created a business plan and wrote to Walmart to get permission to sell her lemonade. She was then able to raise a large amount for the Hiway 80 Mission. Evie and her siblings visited the group and gave them the check. Hiway 80 Mission leaders said they were touched.

