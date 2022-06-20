Today is Monday June 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two killed, five injured in drive-by shooting at San Antonio home

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2022 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio police say two people were killed and five others were injured when about 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a vehicle at people gathered in front of a San Antonio home for a family barbecue. Police say two men – ages 45 and 46 – were killed in the shooting Saturday night. Three men and two women were injured and taken to hospitals. Police Chief William McManus said there were six children inside the house who were not injured. The shooting is still being investigated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design