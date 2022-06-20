Two killed, five injured in drive-by shooting at San Antonio home

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2022 at 12:33 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio police say two people were killed and five others were injured when about 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a vehicle at people gathered in front of a San Antonio home for a family barbecue. Police say two men – ages 45 and 46 – were killed in the shooting Saturday night. Three men and two women were injured and taken to hospitals. Police Chief William McManus said there were six children inside the house who were not injured. The shooting is still being investigated.

