TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2022 at 11:48 am

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15. Flaggers will control traffic. A herbicide unit will also be in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2012 with Tyler Special Crews from SH 31 to the Rusk County line in the north and southbound lanes. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

