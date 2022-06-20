Today is Monday June 20, 2022
Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested on sex assault charges in Italy

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2022 at 11:19 am
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Paul Haggis, the Oscar-winning screenwriter-director of Crash and Million Dollar Baby, was arrested Sunday in Ostuni, Italy, according to the ANSA news agency, and charged with sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Haggis, who is also famous for taking part in the documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, reportedly denied all charges.

Ostuni, in Italy's southern Apulia region, is the site of this week's Allora film festival, in which Haggis was reportedly participating, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Haggis, 69, also wrote the screenplay for 2006's Casino Royale, Daniel Craig's first James Bond film, and co-wrote the 2006 Clint Eastwood World War II epic, Flags of Our Fathers.

