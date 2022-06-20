UT Tyler School of Medicine receives preliminary accreditation

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2022 at 10:55 am

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine has received notification from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) that it has been granted preliminary accreditation. In a news release, officials call the move “a monumental milestone” that will allow the school to begin recruiting its first class. As quoted in the release, UT Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife adds, “By extension, it means opening doors to individuals who seek greater access to health care. It means enhancing our region as a destination point to live, train, work, and contribute to our economic vitality.” Also as quoted in the release, UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun says, “I thank our vice provost, dean and faculty for their expertise in guiding us through this complex process.”

Full accreditation is expected after the first class matriculates and the LCME determines that the school has demonstrated the effectiveness of the education program and continued compliance, according to the release. The initial class is due for enrollment in July of next year.

