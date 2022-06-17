Today is Friday June 17, 2022
Guy Ritchie, Russo Bros. reteam with Disney for live-action ‘Hercules’

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 5:08 pm
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Guy Ritchie is teaming up with ABC News' parent company Disney once again, this time for a live-action version of the 1997 animated movie Hercules.

Backing Ritchie, Deadline reports, is AGBO, the production shingle started by Joe and Anthony Russo, the sibling directors of four Disney-owned Marvel Studios blockbusters, including Avengers: Endgame.

The last time Ritchie cracked open the Disney vault, as they used to say, it was for 2019's live-action Aladdin -- and it was a billion-dollar hit for the Snatch and Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels veteran.

