Portion of Rose Garden Center front parking lot closing temporarily

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 5:10 pm

TYLER — A portion of the Rose Garden Center’s front parking lot on Rose Park Drive in Tyler will be closed from Monday, June 20, until Monday, June 27 while contractors work on installing pavers. Barricades will be in place. Officials say the timeline may change depending on weather. Parking will only be available along the south side of Rose Park Drive, along West Houston Street and South Peach Avenue. Vehicle entrance and parking in front of the Tyler Civic Theater will not be accessible. For questions regarding the temporary alternate parking, contact Rebecca Villamontes at (903) 595-7289.

