Ski resort settles lawsuit involving fatal lift accident

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 4:14 pm
DENVER (AP) – The family of a Texas woman who died after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort as she was riding up with her two young daughters has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. The girls’ father filed the lawsuit, claiming that staff at Ski Granby Ranch knew the lift was unsafe before the December 2016 accident that killed 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio and severely injured her daughters, then 9 and 12. The lift malfunctioned, and the chair the Hubers were riding hit a support tower, causing the family to fall about 30 feet onto hard-packed snow. The amount of the settlement wasn’t disclosed.



