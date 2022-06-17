Today is Friday June 17, 2022
Water conservation measures start Monday in Bullard

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 3:49 pm
Water conservation measures start Monday in BullardBULLARD – The city of Bullard has issued a water conservation notice to its residents. According to our news partner KETK, city officials say Bullard is implementing a Stage 1 Water Conservation Plan due to drought-like conditions. The restrictions will go into effect on June 20. Residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Residents with odd numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited on Friday. “Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500 as provided by ordinance,” according to a release. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Bullard City Hall at 903-894-7223 or email utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.



