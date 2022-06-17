‘The Garcias’ creator deploys famous ass-et to promote HBO Max show for Emmys consideration

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 2:47 pm

HBO Max

HBO Max evidently chose not to run "for your consideration" advertising to snag a possible Emmy for its sitcom The Garcias, but show creator Jeff Valdez wasn't taking that sitting down.

He and his creative team have branded New York City's Times Square themselves -- up to and including one of the location's most famous spaces, the backside of the so-called Naked Cowboy.

The guitar-playing fixture at the Crossroads of the World has been affixed with ad space promoting the show, in what publicists are calling a**-vertising, to try to snag the attention of Television Academy voters.

His guitar has been replaced with one reading FYC [for your consideration] featuring a cast photo, while his famous tighty-whities read "FYC Garcias."

The Naked Cowboy, aka Robert John Burck, has become a one-man tourist attraction since he first wore his six-string, and not much else, in Times Square in 1998.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back