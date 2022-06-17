Hotel RITUAL fire deemed “electrical issue” by fire marshal

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville fire marshal has identified the cause of the Hotel RITUAL fire as electrical. According to our news partner KETK, a release said it started in the basement of the hotel, and officials said they have no reason to believe it was intentionally caused. The three injured firefighters are reported to be doing well, and all are expected to make a full recovery. The June 12 fire destroyed the majority of the hotel’s interior before the flames spread to a second structure across the street and were contained.

