TPWD Executive Director Carter Smith announces retirement

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 3:50 pm
AUSTIN — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith announced Friday he will retire effective January 2023, ending a nearly 15-year tenure. According to a TPWD news release, Carter’s term in office strengthened private-lands stewardship; expanded state parks and wildlife management areas; bolstered conservation, law enforcement, and park funding; and brought a renewed focus on connecting Texans young and old with the state’s natural resources. “The opportunity to work alongside the immensely talented and dedicated men and women of this Department has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Smith, as quoted in the release. Prior to being named TPWD executive director, Smith was state director of The Nature Conservancy of Texas, which he first joined in 1998.



