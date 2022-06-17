“That’s my Ken”: Eva Mendes reacts to partner Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ turn

The first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie caused a sensation online, and it wasn't lost on his partner, Eva Mendes.

The actress and entrepreneur retweeted Warner Bros. peek at Ryan's bleach blonde locks and Barbie doll plastic-tanned eight pack, noting with the hashtag, "#ThatsMyKen."

Mendes, mom to Gosling's daughters Esmerelda and Amada, added to her social media followers of the 2023 movie, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…"

Mendes, 48, has had "her Ken," 41, in her collection for 10 years.

Barbie, which will feature Margot Robbie as the blonde bombshell let loose in the real world, also stars Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera.

