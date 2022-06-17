Today is Friday June 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“That’s my Ken”: Eva Mendes reacts to partner Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ turn

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 1:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Donato Sardella/Getty Images for New York & Company -- Warner Bros. Pictures

The first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie caused a sensation online, and it wasn't lost on his partner, Eva Mendes.

The actress and entrepreneur retweeted Warner Bros. peek at Ryan's bleach blonde locks and Barbie doll plastic-tanned eight pack, noting with the hashtag, "#ThatsMyKen."

Mendes, mom to Gosling's daughters Esmerelda and Amada, added to her social media followers of the 2023 movie, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…"

Mendes, 48, has had "her Ken," 41, in her collection for 10 years.

Barbie, which will feature Margot Robbie as the blonde bombshell let loose in the real world, also stars Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design