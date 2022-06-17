Today is Friday June 17, 2022
Ex-Texas officer charged in fatal shooting of chase suspect

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 12:30 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – A former North Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder count in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed vehicle chase. The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison. Phillips was fired two days after the shooting for violating Arlington Police Department policy. In firing Phillips, Police Chief Al Jones said Phillips violated policy limiting when officers may put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and when they may shoot at a moving vehicle. It was unclear from jail records if Phillips had an attorney.



