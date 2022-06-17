Today is Friday June 17, 2022
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ zooms past $800 million to become Tom Cruise’s biggest ever hit

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 12:17 pm
Paramount Pictures

Just shy of his 60th birthday on July 3, Tom Cruise officially has the biggest hit of his career in Top Gun: Maverick.

Riding high on a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film has flown past $800 million worldwide, besting his previous high water mark, 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which made over $791 million.

Maverick made more than $420 million from U.S. theaters to date, making it the highest-grossing film of the year, stateside.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



