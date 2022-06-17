Man arrested in 2021 murder

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 11:47 am

LONGVIEW — Authorities may have solved a murder that dates back well over a year. According to our news partner KETK, Demetrius Armstrong, 23, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail Wednesday and charged with murder in a February 2021 shooting. That’s when officers responded to a location on Ridgelea Avenue and found a male victim who was critically injured. The victim, Demarcus Else of Longview, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

