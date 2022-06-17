Today is Friday June 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man arrested in 2021 murder

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 11:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man arrested in 2021 murderLONGVIEW — Authorities may have solved a murder that dates back well over a year. According to our news partner KETK, Demetrius Armstrong, 23, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail Wednesday and charged with murder in a February 2021 shooting. That’s when officers responded to a location on Ridgelea Avenue and found a male victim who was critically injured. The victim, Demarcus Else of Longview, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design