East Texans observe Juneteenth

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 11:59 am
East Texans observe Juneteenth EAST TEXAS — Both Tyler and Longview have scheduled activities to honor Juneteenth — officially June 19 and now a national holiday. It marks the day in 1865 when Texans learned the slaves had been freed, and celebrations have spread to other states over the years. Click here for a snapshot of activities in Tyler and here to see the city’s schedule for Monday, June 20, when all non-essential city offices will be closed. Click this link and this link for similar information about what’s planned in Longview.



