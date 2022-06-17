Today is Friday June 17, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 9:36 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:


Hulu
Love, Victor: Watch the third and final season of Love, Victor as Victor decides who he wants to be with, and who he wants to be.

Netflix
Halftime: Learn all about global superstar and pop sensation Jennifer Lopez in this new documentary film about her life.

God's Favorite Idiot: A mid-level tech support employee becomes the unwitting messenger of God in this new comedy series.

Spiderhead: From the director of Top Gun: Maverick comes Spiderhead, a new sci-fi thriller about two inmates who form an unlikely connection.

Amazon Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Binge the first season of the highly anticipated teen romance series.

HBO Max
Father of the Bride: Familial ties are tested in this modern version of the classic rom-com of the same name. 

Apple TV+
Cha Cha Real Smooth: Recent college grad Andrew navigates a future for himself in this new film.

Paramount+
﻿Jerry and Marge Go LargeBryan Cranston and Annette Bening play a real life couple who win the lottery…over and over again for about 10 years.
 

Happy streaming!

