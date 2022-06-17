In Brief: Jimmy Kimmel taking the summer off; new ‘Westworld’ trailer, and more

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 8:36 am

HBO Max has renewed its Emmy-winning original comedy series Hacks for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series, which recently wrapped its sophomore season, explores a dark mentorship that forms between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart, and an entitled 25-year-old outcast, played by Hannah Einbinder. Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star. Season two also featured guest appearances from Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen and Margaret Cho, among others...

After a two-year hiatus, HBO dropped the official trailer for season four of Westworld on Thursday. The sci-fi series, starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan, follows an android uprising that started at an adult theme park and has since spilled over into the real world. The fourth season is simply described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.” The eight-episode fourth season kicks off June 26...

Jimmy Kimmel will once again take the summer off from his ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and he's gathered a slate of guest hosts to carry the ball while he's away. Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Al Franken, Jeff Goldblum, Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu, Rob McElhenney, Lamorne Morris, Desus Nice, Mark Rober, Kerry Washington and more are set to host throughout the summer session, beginning on Monday with Sean Hayes. Upon his return in the fall, Kimmel will head back to Brooklyn, New York, where he was born and lived until he was 9. It's his sixth broadcast visit to the borough and first since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic put such trips on hold...

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community writer-producer Andrew Guest are teaming up on a live-action series featuring the longtime Marvel character Wonder Man, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is still in the early stages, but they hope to get rolling in 2023. Wonder Man was first introduced in 1964, initially a villain. He was re-conceived as a hero and Avenger in the late 1970s...

Nat Geo’s SharkFest will mark its 10th anniversary by bringing in sister Disney brands ABC, ESPN and Hulu to help air its largest programming slate of shows ever across the most platforms it has ever been on, according to Variety. Last year's six-week SharkFest was limited to Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney XD and Disney+. This year's event will feature nearly 30 hours of new content and 60 hours of “enhanced” programming over four weeks starting Monday. Every SharkFest premiere will be available to stream on Disney+ as they make their initial debuts on other platforms. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...







