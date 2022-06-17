Today is Friday June 17, 2022
Texas recount underway between Texas Rep. Cuellar, Cisneros

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 9:06 am
LAREDO (AP) — A recount is underway in a Texas primary race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. An Associated Press count had Cuellar leading Cisneros by 187 votes as of last week following their May 24 runoff. The recount was requested by Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who is trying to unseat the nine-term South Texas congressman for the second time in as many years The AP will not declare a winner until the recount is completed.



