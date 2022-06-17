Today is Friday June 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chairman: Voluntary testimony from Uvalde police uncertain

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 9:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UVALDE (AP) — The chairman of a special state House committee taking testimony on the Uvalde school shooting says it’s uncertain whether city police officials would testify voluntarily to the committee. Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows said Uvalde school district officials, including district police, were forthcoming and transparent in their testimony as the committee held its first day of hearings Thursday in Uvalde. After the first day of closed-door testimony, the Lubbock Republican said, “There is a question mark” about whether the Uvalde Police Department would testify voluntarily. On Friday’s second day of hearings, he said, “we’ll see if they do that or not.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design