Today is Friday June 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Paddleboarders rescue pilot who crashed plane in Austin lake

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 9:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Officials say paddleboarders helped rescue a pilot who crashed his small plane into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin. The pilot is a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden. He was on a test flight Thursday when he reported mechanical issues and was forced to land in the lake. Emergency officials say he was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries. A bystander tells Austin TV station KXAN that the pilot was awake and conscious when he was brought to shore by paddleboarders who were out on the lake.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design