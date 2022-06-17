Paddleboarders rescue pilot who crashed plane in Austin lake

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2022 at 9:06 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Officials say paddleboarders helped rescue a pilot who crashed his small plane into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin. The pilot is a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden. He was on a test flight Thursday when he reported mechanical issues and was forced to land in the lake. Emergency officials say he was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries. A bystander tells Austin TV station KXAN that the pilot was awake and conscious when he was brought to shore by paddleboarders who were out on the lake.

Go Back