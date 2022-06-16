Mavericks acquire Christian Wood from Houston Rockets for 26th pick

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 6:36 pm

By Tim Macmahon and Adrian Wojnarowski

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring center/power forward, 6-foot-11 Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and four players with expiring contracts, sources told ESPN.

Dallas will send Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown to Houston, sources said, creating roster flexibility and adding a productive big man.

Sources said Houston was motivated to move Wood because the Rockets want to open up playing time for 2021 first-rounder Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick. The Rockets pounced on the opportunity to acquire a first-round selection without taking on any long-term salary.

Wood, 26, averaged 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds during his two seasons with the Rockets. He is due to make $14.3 million for the 2022-23 season, the final year of his contract.

Upgrading at center was one of the Mavs’ primary goals entering the offseason in the wake of their run to the Western Conference finals.

The Rockets now have the Nos. 3, 17 and 26 picks in the June 23 draft.

