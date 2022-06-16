Today is Thursday June 16, 2022
Early voting continues for Lindale runoff election

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 1:57 pm
Early voting continues for Lindale runoff electionLINDALE — Early voting for the June 25 City of Lindale runoff election continues. Early voting began Monday and continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday. There are two early voting locations — at The HUB, on E. Ferguson St. in Tyler, and the Lindale Masonic Lodge, on W. Margaret St. in Lindale. The only race on the ballot is the runoff election for City of Lindale alderman, Place 4. Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Lindale Masonic Lodge. For more information, visit this link.



