Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases Texas Broadband Plan

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 1:22 pm

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has released his agency’s Texas Broadband Plan to support the expansion of broadband access for underserved and unserved Texans. According to a news release, the Comptroller’s Broadband Development Office (BDO) crafted the plan building upon the feedback that Hegar and BDO staff collected from Texans through 12 public town halls, 60 virtual regional roundtable discussions, and more than 16,000 survey responses. Hegar’s office says next steps are organized into three areas of focus aimed at maximizing available funding, providing for transparency and accountability, and understanding and overcoming barriers. By early next year, Hegar says the BDO will establish a broadband-focused, federally compliant grant program; publish a broadband availability map; and manage recurring coordination and communication opportunities across stakeholder groups. Click here for more details.

Go Back