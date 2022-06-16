Sheriff: Wild chase to Wilmer ends with arrest

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 11:38 am

ATHENS – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says a wild chase from Athens to Wilmer Wednesday afternoon ended when investigators arrested a wanted man who was also in possession of contraband. According to a news release, the pursuit ran from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and up to Wilmer, and through a golf course, open pastures, and a neighborhood. Hillhouse says Esequiel Hernandez, 31, was spotted by investigators who were working a stolen vehicle report in the Athens hospital area. According to the release, Hernandez fled the scene in his vehicle, which Hillhouse says matched the description of the stolen vehicle investigators were attempting to locate, with a faulty taillight. Officers pursued as he drove at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic headed toward Corsicana, according to the release.

According to Hillhouse, Hernandez evaded multiple law enforcement agencies and spike strips, driving through the golf course, the open pastures, and finally a subdivision in Wilmer. When stopped and captured, the sheriff says it was learned Hernandez was wanted for a parole violation. Hillhouse says he had illegally removed his ankle monitor. Inside his vehicle, narcotics investigators reportedly found a large quantity of methamphetamines in the driver’s seat. The suspect was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

