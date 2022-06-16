Killer nurse attorney sentenced for soliciting prostitution during trial

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 9:39 am

TYLER – The lead defense attorney for William Davis, the serial killer former nurse with CHRISTUS who was convicted of murdering patients last year, was sentenced for trying to solicit a prostitute during the month-long trial on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Phillip Hayes was sentenced to one year of deferred adjudicated probation. The sentence includes a $1,000 fine due in the next 30 days along with various court and prosecution costs. He will also have to perform 80 hours of community service and complete a life skills class. Hayes requested the probation be transferred to Dallas County, which is where he lives. 7th District Judge Kerry Russell said Hayes would need to talk to the probation department, but he would have no problem approving it.

