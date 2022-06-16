Today is Thursday June 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Zendaya shuts down pregnancy rumors following TikTok prank

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 9:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty for ABC

Zendaya squashed rumors that she's pregnant with boyfriend Tom Holland’s baby following a recent TikTok prank that managed to fool many of her fans.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday after her name trended online due to the prank.

“Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly,” she added.

The fan-created TIkTok clips, that have gone viral, feature a fake ultrasound edited to look like it was posted by Zendaya, which then cuts to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade.”

The trend is known as getting “Krissed,” in which viewers are tricked into believing a fake story.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design