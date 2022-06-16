Today is Thursday June 16, 2022
Kevin Spacey granted unconditional bail on sexual assault charges; will next appear in UK court July 14

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 8:24 am
Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey appeared in a London court on Thursday morning and was granted unconditional bail just days after The Metropolitan Police formally charged the actor with several alleged sexual assault crimes.

Spacey did not enter pleas to these charges during his appearance at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The Oscar winner arrived at the courthouse around 10 a.m. Thursday and was greeted by throngs of photographers and members of the media as he made his way into the building.

Spacey made no comment to the media on his way to court and the proceedings were not open to the public.

The Metropolitan Police formally charged Spacey, 62, on Monday with four charges of sexual assaults against three men and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. 

He’s scheduled to next appear in court on July 14.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



