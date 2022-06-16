Billy Crystal starting ‘Before’ for AppleTV+, and more

Billy Crystal will reunite with his Analyze That producer Barry Levinson in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Before, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Crystal will play a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife, when he encounters a troubled young boy. Additional details are being finalized, including the number of episodes, sources tell the outlet. Before marks a rare TV series regular role for Crystal, whose previous roles include ABC’s Soap and FX’s The Comedians...

Netflix on Wednesday released the first trailer for the upcoming Raold Dahl's Matilda the Musical, a screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical. Alisha Weir plays the titular character Matilda Wormwood, an avid reader who discovers she is able to move objects without touching them. Emma Thompson stars as Miss Trunchbull, Crunchem Hall's abusive headmistress. Lashana Lynch plays Matilda's teacher, Miss Honey. Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough will play Matilda’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee is librarian Mrs. Phelps. Raold Dahl's Matilda the Musical debuts on Netflix The film will premiere this holiday season...

Nearly two decades after starring together in Man on Fire, Dakota Fanning and Oscar winner Denzel Washington are reuniting for Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Fanning can currently be seen in Showtime’s The First Lady, opposite Michelle Pfeiffer...

