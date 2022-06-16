UT Tyler adjusts summer camps with rising temperatures

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 8:34 am

TYLER – UT Tyler has been forced to adjust their summer camp programs due to current high temperatures, according to our news partner KETK. Camp Coordinator Ashleigh Dinkins said. “Our staff members are trying to look for students that are showing signs of distress to maybe move them indoors, put them in shade or get them water.” With temperatures hitting triple digits this month, the camp is putting an emphasis on making sure children attending their summer camps are staying hydrated and cool through the day. “We are making sure everyone has some time indoors as well as outdoors to combat any kind of heat exhaustion,” said Dinkins. Staff members are asking all campers to bring their own water bottles to fill up, and finding other ways to keep the children cooled down. Dinkins also said that the rec sports camp has adjusted its schedule to give campers time at the pool twice a day. Local sports medicine physician Dr. Rebecca Pebbles says it is imperative for children to stay hydrated while outside.

