Today is Thursday June 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Residents improvise as Texas city rushes to turn water on

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2022 at 8:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ODESSA (AP) – Residents of the West Texas city of Odessa have been improvising emergency water supplies after a water system outage left them high and dry for days amid scorching heat, even as utility crews scrambled to restore normal service. Residents have been without water amid scorching temperatures this week after an aging pipe broke Monday afternoon. The city’s water treatment plant was back online by about 8 a.m. Wednesday and water was being added back into the system. An official says a boil-water notice was likely to continue until Friday. Some residents traveled to other towns or tapped old wells for water supplies.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design