Today is Wednesday June 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Plate umpire exits Angels-Dodgers game after being struck in face by broken bat

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 6:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By Espn.com

Plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was forced to exit the Freeway Series opener between the Dodgers and Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after being struck in the face by a broken bat.

With one out in the top of the ninth inning, Angels slugger Mike Trout hit a broken-bat single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel. Tomlinson went down on his knees after a shard of the bat found its way between the bars of his mask.

A stunned Trout saw what happened and reluctantly ran to first base.

The game was delayed as blood trickled down Tomlinson’s face before he walked off the field.

Second base ump Laz Diaz took over behind the plate.

“Never seen that in the mask,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after his team’s 2-0 win. “That was really scary.”

Though Tomlinson was taken to an emergency room, his crew told USA Today on Wednesday that he avoided major injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design