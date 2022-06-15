Plate umpire exits Angels-Dodgers game after being struck in face by broken bat

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 6:18 pm

By Espn.com

Plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was forced to exit the Freeway Series opener between the Dodgers and Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after being struck in the face by a broken bat.

With one out in the top of the ninth inning, Angels slugger Mike Trout hit a broken-bat single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel. Tomlinson went down on his knees after a shard of the bat found its way between the bars of his mask.

A stunned Trout saw what happened and reluctantly ran to first base.

The game was delayed as blood trickled down Tomlinson’s face before he walked off the field.

Second base ump Laz Diaz took over behind the plate.

“Never seen that in the mask,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after his team’s 2-0 win. “That was really scary.”

Though Tomlinson was taken to an emergency room, his crew told USA Today on Wednesday that he avoided major injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back