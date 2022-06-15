Today is Wednesday June 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 3:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The effort to officially celebrate Juneteenth as a paid holiday has faced skepticism inside legislatures that have largely chosen symbolic gestures to recognize the holiday while curtailing certain conversations on race and racism. Juneteenth honors when enslaved Black people in Texas were freed, representing the end of slavery in the U.S. Last year, Congress and President Joe Biden moved swiftly to approve June 19 as a national holiday. It was the first time the federal government had designated a new national holiday since approving Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. However, the move didn’t result in an automatic adoption from most states.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design