What a doll: Warner Bros. teases Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 2:25 pm
Most fans already think Ryan Gosling is a doll, but he literally is one come to life as Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros. Barbie movie.

The studio has teased a first image of the actor in the role -- complete with bleach blond hair; hiked down denims revealing 'Ken' on his undies; an open, sleeveless denim vest showing off his eight pack; and a skin tone matching his plastic alter ego.

Margot Robbie stars as the titular blonde bombshell in the film, which was co-written and directed by Oscar nominated Little Women writer/director Greta Gerwig.

The romantic comedy also stars SNL vet Kate McKinnon, tick, tick...BOOM!'s Alexandra Shipp, Superstore's America Ferrera, Shang-Chi's Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and And Just Like That... actor Hari Nef.

Barbie is set to roll into theaters in her Dream Car on July 21, 2023.

